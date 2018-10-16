NFL Rumors: Raiders Seeking First-Round Draft Pick In Amari Cooper Trade Talks

The Oakland Raiders reportedly have had trade discussions around the NFL involving wide receiver Amari Cooper, and now we know what Jon Gruden and Co. are seeking in return from rival teams.

The Raiders want a first-round draft pick in a potential trade for Cooper, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Cooper was a first-round pick himself, going No. 4 overall out of Alabama in 2015.

The Raiders were able to acquire two first-round picks as part of the trade that sent defensive star Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears before the start of the regular season, but getting one of these coveted draft selections for Cooper should prove more difficult.

Cooper tallied back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons his first two years in the league, but like most Raiders he has struggled since the beginning of the 2017 campaign.

The 24-year-old’s rookie contract expires at the end of this season and the Raiders don’t seem willing to pay a high price to retain him long-term. Trading him for valuable draft assets does make sense, especially considering Oakland sits at 1-5 and has no real chance of reaching the AFC playoffs.

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images