NFL Week 9 Odds: Early Spreads, Betting Lines For All 13 Games

The Green Bay Packers lost a heartbreaker to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, and things aren’t about to get much easier for them.

Green Bay will head to Foxborough, Mass., to take on the New England Patriots in Week 9. The Pack opened as a six-point road underdog against the Patriots — who will conclude Week 8 with a matchup against the lowly Buffalo Bills on Monday — in the Week 9 opening betting lines.

The biggest spread at the moment is the Kansas City Chiefs as 8.5-point road favorites against the Cleveland Browns. Other intriguing bets are the Seattle Seahawks as 2.5-point home favorites against the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Rams as 1-point road favorites against the New Orleans Saints.

Here are the complete Week 9 betting lines, per OddsShark:

NFL Week 9 (@betonline_ag): OAK @ SF -3.5

CHI @ BUF NA

DET @ MIN -6

KC @ CLE+8.5

NYJ @ MIA NA

PIT @ BAL -3

TB @ CAR -6

ATL @ WAS -2.5

HOU @ DEN -1

LAC @ SEA -2.5

LAR @ NO +1

GB @ NE -6

TEN @ DAL -4 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) October 28, 2018

