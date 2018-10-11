Noah Syndergaard Cleverly Trolls Yankees After Game 4 Loss Vs. Red Sox

With everything on the line Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium, the New York Yankees called on Earth’s mightiest heroes to save them from elimination in their American League Division Series matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

Prior to their eventual 4-3 loss in Game 4, the Yankees tweeted out their starting lineup with a call for The Avengers to assemble in The Bronx.

Call The Avengers. It's all on the line. pic.twitter.com/oo64eRCy4h — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 9, 2018

Much as the Avengers failed to stop Thanos from collecting all the Infinity Stones and wiping out half the universe (spoiler alert), Tony Stark, Steve Rogers and Co. didn’t show up to Yankee Stadium to stop the Red Sox from snapping their fingers Thanos-style and erasing the Yankees from the playoffs.

And we might have an answer as to why one of the planet’s saviors didn’t arrive to bail Aaron Boone out — he plays for a different team.

Following Tuesday’s loss, New York Mets ace Noah Syndergaard, who is nicknamed “Thor,” poked fun at his crosstown rival with a humorous tweet.

Sorry I missed your call. Getting spotty cell service.https://t.co/oAzXPV2WGg — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) October 10, 2018

It’s unclear how much even Thor could have helped the Yankees (the pitcher not the demi-God), as New York’s vaunted offense went missing in the Bronx, scoring just four runs in Games 3 and 4 combined. But we guess it never hurts to have a superhero on your side, perhaps Brian Cashman can get a more direct line to The Avengers before next year’s playoffs.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images