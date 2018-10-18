Patriots’ Interception Streak Paying Dividends For New England Offense

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots have not been a perfect group defensively this season, but they’ve displayed an uncanny knack for picking off opposing quarterbacks’ passes.

The Patriots have recorded at least one interception in each of their first six games — a first in the Bill Belichick era. They’ve tallied eight picks overall, putting them on pace for 21 this season, which would be the most by a Patriots team since 2011. Last year’s squad managed just 12.

Four of those eight have come in the last two games — wins over the Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs. And, remarkably, each of the eight was recorded by a different player.

Cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore, Jonathan Jones and J.C. Jackson, safeties Duron Harmon and Patrick Chung and linebackers Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy and Ja’Whaun Bentley all have exactly one interception to their credit this season.

“We’ve just been doing a good job,” safety Devin McCourty said Thursday. “We’ve still (potential interceptions we missed), but it’s something I think we talk about — turnovers, whether it’s interceptions or forcing fumbles, just trying to get the ball back. And I think we’ve done a good job of that in the first couple of games, so we’ve just got to continue to do that.”

“We’ve got a very good offense, so the more possessions we get them, the better chance (we have) to win and the less plays we have to play defensively.”

That offense has benefited from New England’s ball-hawking tendencies. Five of the team’s last six interceptions have led to points at the other end (four touchdowns, one field goal) and the sixth — Duron Harmon’s end-zone pick against Patrick Mahomes on Sunday — came in the final moments of the first half.

The Patriots have totaled 52 points off turnovers, the most of any NFL team through six weeks.

“I think we’re just doing a good job of being around the ball,” said Jones, who had an interception against the Colts. “The front is being disruptive. Guys in the back are getting their hands on balls. I think as long as we continue to do those things, hopefully (the interceptions) will continue to keep coming.”

What’s the historical context for this INT-heavy start? Well, the last Patriots squad to record at least one in each of its first six games was the 1990 team (though that didn’t prevent them from finishing 1-15). The 2013 Patriots reeled off a midseason streak of eight straight games with an interception, falling three shy of the franchise record of 11 set in 1985.

