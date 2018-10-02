Zinedine Zidane Reportedly Would Reject Manchester United; Here’s Why

Manchester United isn’t ready for Zinedine Zidane.

The struggling Premier League giant would struggle to recruit the soccer legend as its new manager because he believes the squad isn’t good enough to contend for major trophies, The Mail’s Pete Jensen reported Monday, citing sources close to Zidane. Jose Mourinho currently is Manchester United’s manager, but his position is believed to be under threat due to subpar results and reports of failing relationships with several players, including superstar midfielder Paul Pogba.

Zidane currently is on a sabbatical, having left Real Madrid in May after leading the club to its third-consecutive UEFA Champions League triumph. Recent rumors have claimed Manchester United was lining up Zidane as the top target to replace Mourinho, but his interest in the position seems to be minimal.

Zidane is enjoying spending time with his family during his sabbatical and also believes an in-season move to Manchester United poses too great a risk to his sterling reputation as manager, Antoine Simonneau of French newspaper Le Parisien reported Tuesday, citing Zidane’s relatives. Zidane reportedly hasn’t indicated to his family any contact with Manchester United or interest in taking charge of the team.

Furthermore, Zidane doesn’t speak English and dreams of coaching Juventus, the Italian club he played for between 1996 and 2001, to Champions League glory, according to Simonneau.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images