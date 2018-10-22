Rajon Rondo, Chris Paul, Brandon Ingram All Suspended For Roles In Wild Fight

After Saturday’s mini-melee at Staples Center, it wasn’t a question of if the suspensions would come, but when.

That question was answered Sunday night, as the NBA announced punishments for the three players at the center of a brawl during Lakers-Rockets: Los Angeles forward Brandon Ingram was suspended four games, L.A. guard Rajon Rondo was suspended three games and Houston guard Chris Paul got two games.

NBA suspensions for last night's fracas:

Brandon Ingram, 4 games

Rajon Rondo, 3 games

Chris Paul, 2 games pic.twitter.com/cnovPAR6a9 — Howard Beck (@HowardBeck) October 21, 2018

The incident happened late in the fourth quarter when Rondo took a swing at Paul after Paul put his hand in the veteran point guard’s face. Ingram came sprinting into the fray and threw a pretty big haymaker, hence him getting the heaviest suspension.

All things considered, these punishments aren’t too severe, considering there was video appearing to show Rondo spitting in Paul’s face. The NBA’s announcement confirmed Rondo’s unsanitary act, but his suspension only will sideline him until this Saturday, while Ingram won’t return until Monday.

Losing Rondo and Ingram still is a setback for the Lakers, who still are seeking their first win with LeBron James after falling to the Rockets 124-115 and losing their season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images