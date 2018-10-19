Alex Cora Shreds WFAN’s Evan Roberts For David Price Bashing Ahead Of Game 5

Lambasting David Price for his postseason track record isn’t exactly a new practice, but one talker’s comments about the Boston Red Sox left-hander drew the ire of his manager.

Price clapped back at a lot of doubters Thursday night, tossing a six-inning gem in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros. The Sox ultimately won 4-1, sending themselves to the World Series in the process.

There was plenty of healthy skepticism leading up to the game on how Price would perform, and WFAN’s Evan Roberts was no exception while on MLB Network Thursday morning. His Price bashing went so far, however, that Cora responded in his postgame comments after clinching.

Cora : "I was watching a show this morning on MLB Network and it was embarrassing the way they were talking about David Price & I was offended by that…I think he works for WFAN…David Price is one of the best pitchers in the big leagues & he actually should apologize to him." — Michael Silverman (@MikeSilvermanBB) October 19, 2018

Cora added: “I don’t usually talk about the media but I hope that guy that was blasting David Price earlier today on MLB Network watched the game.”

To be fair to Roberts, Cora could have turned on most any radio or television station leading up to the game and probably heard some fairly similar sentiments. However, that narrative may start to change after Thursday’s performance.

One thing is for sure, he’ll get some more chances to prove people wrong this October.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images