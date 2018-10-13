Red Sox Vs. Astros Lineup: Brock Holt, Steve Pearce Start In Game 1

The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros will do battle in Game 1 of the American League Champion Series on Saturday night at Fenway Park.

The Astros made quick work of the Cleveland Indians with a three-game sweep in their AL Division Series, while it took the Red Sox one extra contest to dispatch the New York Yankees in the other ALDS.

Boston will give the ball to Chris Sale, who made a surprise appearance out of the bullpen in the clinching Game 4 against the Bronx Bombers. The left-hander did earn a win as a starter against New York in Game 1, much like the Astros’ series-opening starter Justin Verlander, who notched a victory in Game 1 against Cleveland.

As for the lineup, Brock Holt gets the nod at second base in place of Ian Kinsler. Kinsler owns an underwhelming 8-for-43 career line against Verlander, while Holt has been on a tear the past month-plus. Elsewhere, Steve Pearce will start at first base for the Red Sox sted Mitch Moreland, who tweaked his hamstring in Game 2 against the Yankees.

Here are the full lineups for Saturday’s Red Sox-Astros Game 1:

RED SOX

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Steve Pearce, 1B

Brock Holt, 2B

Eduardo Nunez, 3B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Sandy Leon, C

Chris Sale, LHP (2018 playoffs: 1-0, 2.84 ERA)

ASTROS

George Springer, CF

Jose Altuve, 2B

Alex Bregman, 3B

Yuli Gurriel, 1B

Tyler White, DH

Marwin Gonzalez, LF

Carlos Correa, SS

Martin Maldonado, C

Josh Reddick, RF

Justin Verlander, RHP (2018 playoffs: 1-0, 3.38 ERA)

