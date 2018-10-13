David Price Praises Red Sox Fans Ahead Of ALCS Game 2 Start Vs. Astros

It’s been an up-and-down season for David Price.

After struggling through the first month of the campaign, the veteran left-hander was stellar in the summer months, which included a 13-2 record over the span of 18 starts from May 12 to Aug. 23. Unfortunately for Price, a longstanding demon resurfaced when it mattered most.

Price turned in a dud in Game 2 of the American League Division Series between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, lasting just 1 2/3 innings in which he allowed three runs on three hits, including two home runs. But despite failing to pick up his first playoff win as a starter, Price says he’s received nothing but love from Red Sox nation.

“Everything has been good from fans,” Price said Saturday prior to Game 1 of the AL Championship Series vs. the Houston Astros, per WEEI’s Ryan Hannable. “Out and about. Just warming up in the bullpen. Going out to the bullpen. They’ve supported me the entire year. I feel like it’s been good.”

Boston fans aren’t the only ones supporting Price either. Manager Alex Cora still has the utmost confidence in the southpaw, who is set to start Game 2 of the ALCS at Fenway Park. While the defending World Series champions will make things difficult for Price, a win Sunday undoubtedly will help him hush his haters.

