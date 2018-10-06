Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineup: Mitch Moreland Returns, David Price Starts In Game 2

The Boston Red Sox will look to take a commanding 2-0 lead in their American League Division Series against the New York Yankees when the two clubs square off Saturday night at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox will give the ball to David Price, who has struggled mightily against the Yankees this season. The left-hander owns an 0-3 record with a 10.34 ERA in four starts against the Bronx Bombers in 2018. New York’s Game 2 starter Masahiro Tanaka hasn’t exactly shined against Boston this campaign, posting a 1-0 record with a 7.58 ERA over four starts.

As for the lineups, Mitch Moreland returns to play first base for the Red Sox after sitting out Game 1. The Yankees also will have a slightly different looking staring nine than Friday, as Brett Gardner will start in center field in the absence of Aaron Hicks, who left Game 1 in the fourth inning with hamstring tightness.

Here are the full lineups for Red Sox-Yankees Game 2:

RED SOX (1-0)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Eduardo Nunez, 3B

Ian Kinsler, 2B

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

David Price, LHP (Regular season: 16-7, 3.58 ERA)

YANKEES (0-1)

Andrew McCutchen, LF

Aaron Judge, RF

Luke Voit, 1B

Giancarlo Stanton, DH

Gary Sanchez, C

Didi Gregorius, SS

Miguel Andujar, 3B

Gleyber Torres, 2B

Brett Gardner, CF

Masahiro Tanaka, RHP (Regular season: 12-6, 3.75 ERA)

