Red Sox Vs. Yankees Live Stream: Watch ALDS Game 2 Online

The Boston Red Sox can put the New York Yankees on the brink of elimination with an American League Division Series Game 2 win Saturday night at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox took care of business in the best-of-five series opener Friday, hanging on to earn a nail-biting 5-4 win. Now, Boston will turn to David Price in hopes of taking a commanding series lead, while New York will counter with Masahiro Tanaka in an effort to right the ship.

Here’s how to watch Red Sox-Yankees Game 2 online:

When: Saturday, Oct. 6 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TBS

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports