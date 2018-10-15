Spain Vs. England Live Stream: Watch Nations League Soccer Game Online

Only England can prevent Spain from sailing further into uncharted waters.

The countries will face off Monday in Seville, Spain, in a UEFA Nations League Group A4 game. Spain enters the game with a five-point lead atop the group and can clinch a spot in the Nations League finals with a victory over England.

Recent history doesn’t portend well for England, which has lost its last four visits to Spain and one only one of its past 13 meetings with its European rival. England currently is amid a four-game winless run in competitive games, and a failure to beat Spain would mark the Three Lions’ longest win drought since 1992.

Here’s how to watch Spain vs. England online.

When: Monday, Oct. 15, at 2:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN+

Thumbnail photo via PA Images/Sipa USA/USA TODAY Sports Images