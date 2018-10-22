Tom Brady Already Turning Attention To Bills In Instagram Post After Win Vs. Bears

Tom Brady understandably was hyped after the New England Patriots beat the Chicago Bears 38-31 in Week 7, but he wasn’t going to bask in the victory too long.

As always is the case after a win, the Pats QB took to Instagram for a little celebration post. In Sunday’s update, Brady was pumped after “another great win,” saying they were looking to climb to 6-2 next Monday against the Buffalo Bills. He then turned the camera over to defensive lineman Lawrence Guy, who said “6-2 on the way.”

Brady responded with an emphatic “Woooo” before putting the Bills Mafia on notice. The video capped off with the highlight of cornerback Jonathan Jones’ impressive interception with the scoreline overlayed over the video.

(You can watch the post here)

The Patriots have plenty to be happy about, but it sounds Brady and Co. are ready to keep rolling.

Thumbnail photo via Quinn Harris/USA TODAY Sports Images