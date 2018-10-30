Watch Celtics’ Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum Trade Buckets In 1-On-1 Matchup

The Boston Celtics are preparing to face the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, but two members of the Green went at each other in an attempt to sharpen their skills.

On Monday afternoon, Kyrie Irving and Jayson Tatum stuck around after practice to duke it out in a little game of 1-on-1, and the highlights were nothing short of entertaining.

Putting in some extra 1-on-1 work after practice pic.twitter.com/Jqrb9Ia6ek — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 29, 2018

The two former Duke Blue Devils were able to score on each other, but Irving appeared to have the upper hand on Tatum from what was seen in the short video.

Tatum and Irving rank first and third in points per game for the C’s this season, so there was sure to be buckets in this matchup.

The video isn’t long enough to show who wins, but it begs the question: who would come out on top, Tatum or Irving? Are Tatum’s height and shooting enough to put him over the top? Or are Irving’s sick handles and ability to drive by any defender the deciding factor?

