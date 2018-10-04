Watch Patriots’ Julian Edelman Go Through Warmups Before Season Debut

FOXBORO, Mass — Julian Edelman will play in his first game in quite some time Thursday night, and the New England Patriots wideout made sure to get in some early work at Gillette Stadium.

The 32-year-old missed the first four games of the season due to a PED suspension, which came after getting sidelined all last campaign from an ACL tear sustained in the preseason.

But Edelman is back for Week 5, with New England activating the veteran Thursday evening, cutting Kenjon Barner as a result.

Before the matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, Edelman went through his usual one-handed catch warmup, which you can see below.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman going through his one-handed catch warmup pic.twitter.com/mhOXRmHazi — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) October 4, 2018

Some one-handed catches from Edelman. pic.twitter.com/ULoLR1aFaI — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 4, 2018

While his exact role in Thursday’s game remains to be seen, it appears Edelman — whose last non-preseason action was Super Bowl LI — is ready to go.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports