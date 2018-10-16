Why Paul Pierce Isn’t Ready To Back Tracy McGrady’s Celtics Prediction

Tracy McGrady predicted earlier this month the Boston Celtics will win the NBA Finals this season.

The Truth isn’t yet willing to join T-Mac out on that limb.

Paul Pierce explained Tuesday on ESPN’s “The Jump” why he isn’t sure the Celtics are ready to contend with the Golden State Warriors for an NBA championship. Golden State, of course, has won back-to-back titles and three in the last four years.

Now, this doesn’t mean Pierce, who had his number retired by the Celtics last season, isn’t high on his former team leading up to the 2018-19 campaign. He just wants to see whether Jayson Tatum and/or Jaylen Brown can evolve into an All-Star alongside Kyrie Irving and Al Horford before declaring that Boston is ready to dethrone Golden State amid the Warriors’ dynasty.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube screengrab