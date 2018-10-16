Torey Krug Injury: Bruce Cassidy Shares Latest On Bruins Defenseman

The Boston Bruins have been without their best offensive defenseman all regular season, but they’ve responded mostly well.

Torey Krug has been sidelined since suffering an ankle injury in the preseason finale. Matt Grzelcyk has been shouldering much of the load Krug carried on the power play, and while he’s done fine, getting Krug back is sure to provide Boston with a big boost.

B’s head coach Bruce Cassidy on Tuesday provided an update on Krug, noting that the 27-year-old could resume skating fairly soon.

Hear what Cassidy had to say in the video below.

🎥 Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy chats with the media following practice about his defense pairings and the status of Torey Krug's rehab: pic.twitter.com/M1FYnJjSqg — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 16, 2018

Krug spent all summer rehabbing the same ankle after breaking it during the Bruins’ playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning last season. It is worth noting that although the same ankle is impacted, it’s a different injury this time around.

Originally, it was announced at the beginning of the month that Krug would be out for at least three weeks, at which point he would be reevaluated.

