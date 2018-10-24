Why Stephen A. Smith Believes Celtics’ Depth Is NBA’s Biggest Storyline

The 2018-19 NBA season is one week old, and there already have been a few interesting developments, including the Los Angeles Lakers’ struggles with LeBron James, the Toronto Raptors’ fast start with Kawhi Leonard and the much-discussed brawl featuring Rajon Rondo and Chris Paul.

But Stephen A. Smith believes the Boston Celtics’ depth beyond starting point guard Kyrie Irving is the NBA’s biggest storyline, especially with the C’s sitting at 2-2 through four games.

Here’s what Smith said Tuesday on ESPN’s “First Take” while discussing the NBA’s early season happenings:

The Celtics are expected to be among the best teams — if not the best team — in the Eastern Conference, in large because of their depth. It’ll be interesting to see how Celtics coach Brad Stevens manages everyone’s minutes and how his players respond performance-wise, though, especially if Boston doesn’t right the ship after a couple of hiccups in the season’s first week.

