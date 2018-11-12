Bill Belichick Not Taking Bait When Responding To Dion Lewis’ Comments

Dion Lewis clearly took great pleasure in the Tennessee Titans’ thrashing of the New England Patriots in Week 10.

After the 34-10 victory, Lewis took a bit of a victory lap, chirping at his former team in both his postgame comments and on Twitter.

Lewis won a Super Bowl with the Patriots, but when Bill Belichick wouldn’t pony up the cash to keep him in Foxborough this past offseason, the running back inked a lucrative deal with the Titans. It is clear that Belichick keeping the pursestrings a little too tight was a sore subject for Lewis, who made a point of calling the Patriots “cheap” at one point Sunday.

So what does Belichick think of his former player’s comments? Well, not much.

During his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni and Fauria,” Belichick took the high road when responding.

“I didn’t really see or hear the comments. I am not sure the context of them,” Belichick said, via WEEI.com. “You’d have to ask him about that.

“Dion has made plenty of positive comments in the past, I am not really sure about this one,” Belichick later added. “But, look whatever it is it is. Right now, we have to worry about what we are doing and our football team. That’s really where our focus is. Whatever else anyone says or doesn’t say is out of our control and I don’t think it is going to effect us too much one way or the other whether it is good or bad.”

While Belichick didn’t give the most direct answer, Pats quarterback Tom Brady had little issue with Lewis’ remarks given the result of the game.

