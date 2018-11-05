Brock Holt Has Great Reaction To Alex Cora’s Selfie With Tom Brady

The Boston Red Sox’s World Series championship tour made a pit stop at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, and Alex Cora wasn’t going to leave the home of the New England Patriots without a special selfie.

After Cora and other members of the Red Sox brought the house down prior to New England’s tilt with the Green Bay Packers, the Sox manager took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and another Boston sports figure you may have heard of.

Cora obviously has great respect for Tom Brady, as he coupled a caption with the photo that read, “Me with the 🐐.” But Brock Holt apparently believes his skipper has things mixed up, as the ultra-utility man left a comment on the photo saying “Tom Brady with the 🐐.”

Cora has a ways to go before he reaches Brady’s level of legend, but if his first season as Red Sox’s manager is any indication, the sky is the limit.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports