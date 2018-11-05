Brock Holt Asked Bill Belichick Hilarious Question Prior To Patriots-Packers

FOXBORO, Mass. — If you had a few minutes with Bill Belichick, what would you ask him? Would you pick his brain about disguising coverages or blitz pick-ups? Perhaps ask him which of his five Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots is his favorite?

While those all are valid options, Brock Holt had something else in mind Sunday night.

The Boston Red Sox utility man, a few of his teammates and manager Alex Cora were honored at Gillette Stadium prior to the Patriots’ game against the Green Bay Packers. They had some pregame time with Belichick, but Holt wasn’t interested in learning about how the Patriots plan to defend Aaron Rodgers, instead, the 2015 All-Star was curious about the coach’s wardrobe.

“You gonna put pants on?” Brock with the burning questions for BB. pic.twitter.com/sI0r5p5TXf — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) November 5, 2018

Give Holt the Pulitzer now.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin R. Wexler/NorthJersey.com via USA TODAY NETWORK Images