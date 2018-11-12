Bruins Notes: Jeremy Lauzon Beaming After Scoring First NHL Goal

Jeremy Lauzon scored his first NHL goal thanks in part to a friendly bounce, but it all looks the same on the box score.

In the closing minutes of the first period in the Boston Bruins’ 4-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday, Sean Kuraly dumped a puck into the corner as he crossed center ice. The puck took an unusual bounce, hitting the boards just right so that it slid right back toward the center of the attacking zone.

Vegas goalie Malcolm Subban lunged at the puck to try and knock it away to safety, but he was unable to connect, leaving Lauzon with an empty net as he slapped a one-timer home.

Jérémy Lauzon inscrit son 1er but dans la LNH! 👏 Et il peut remercier Malcolm Subban… 😬 pic.twitter.com/TyipSki4GN — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 12, 2018

It was an exciting addition to what was a chaotic day for Lauzon, who was called up from Providence in the morning with Brandon Carlo unable to go due to an upper-body injury.

After the game, Lauzon was beaming as he talked about the special moment.

“It’s a good feeling, for sure,” Lauzon said after the game, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “It’s something that you’re looking for all your life, playing in the NHL. When you’re younger you imagine scoring your first goal and being able to accomplish that is something big and I’m pretty happy about it.”

And what will he do with the puck? Ask his parents.

“Probably going to frame it back home for now,” Lauzon said. “I’m still living with my parents so they’re probably going to keep it for now and when I find a place (I’ll) keep it.”

The goal came in the 21-year-old’s seventh career NHL game. In the time Lauzon has spent with the big club he’s proven to be plenty comfortable in both ends, making composed and smart decisions. And with the Bruins contending with numerous injuries on the blue line already, we likely haven’t gotten our last look at him this campaign.

Here are some other notes from Sunday’s Bruins-Golden Knights game:

— What a rock Jaroslav Halak has been for the Bruins this season.

With Tuukka Rask on leave, Halak really has needed to be dialed in these last two games, and he’s been just that. The veteran netminder turned away 36 shots from the Knights, nine on the power play, as he earned his second consecutive victory. All told, over the last two games Halak stopped 77 of the 79 shots he saw.

Rask likely will be back soon, but suffice to say Halak has continued to show that he deserves the starting job for now.

— A youth movement has again proven to be a reliable one for the Bruins.

After calling up Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson prior to Saturday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, head coach Bruce Cassidy threw him on the third line, centering Danton Heinen and Anders Bjork. In response, the trio has shown more life in the past two contests than any combination on that unit did in the previous 15.

They’ve been sound in the defensive end, winning puck battles and limiting scoring chances. And less than three minutes into Sunday’s win, they got on the board. Bjork and Heinen strung together some nice passes on a breakout, with Heinen ultimately burying his first goal of the season.

What's there to do in your 100th game? Score a goal, according to @DHeinz43. #VGKvsBOS pic.twitter.com/axpzx0Sk44 — NHL (@NHL) November 12, 2018

The bottom six has been a rough spot for the Bruins this season, but the solution may be upon us.

— David Pastrnak put the nail in the coffin Sunday, netting a one-timer off a feed from Torey Krug for the B’s fourth goal.

It was the winger’s 16th tally of the season, which gives him a four-goal cushion atop the league leaderboard.

— Boston collected six of the eight possible points up for grabs during the four-game homestand.

They now are in third in the division with 22 points, trailing the Tampa Bay Lightning (25) and Leafs (22, but have a higher ROW).

— The Bruins now will embark on a four-game road trip beginning Wednesday night against the Colorado Avalanche.

