Bruce Cassidy, David Krejci Discuss How Bruins Will Adjust With Patrice Bergeron Out

The Boston Bruins delivered some tough news Tuesday, as they announced star center Patrice Bergeron would be out at least four weeks with a rib and sternoclavicular injury.

His absence — coupled with the slew of other injuries the Bruins are dealing with — will result in Boston shaking the lines up quite a bit. Furthermore, it is near impossible to match the productivity Bergeron provides on both ends of the ice.

But instead of wallowing in it, the Bruins must make adjustments. After practice Tuesday afternoon, head coach Bruce Cassidy and forward David Krejci — who is expected to take the alternate captain’s place centering the top line — discussed what the Bruins must do in order to cope with Bergeron’s absence.

