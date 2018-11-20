Celtics’ November Struggles Continue With Tough Road Loss To Hornets

The Boston Celtics certainly are hoping December brings them more success than November has.

With Monday’s 117-112 loss to the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center, the Celtics currently own a 4-6 record this month in which they’ve allowed 107.9 points and committed 13.1 turnovers per game. Luckily for the C’s, they still have five more November games left in which they can change the narrative.

For a full breakdown of Boston’s November woes, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.