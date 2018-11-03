Celtics Vs. Pacers Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Two of the Eastern Conference’s best will square off Saturday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The Boston Celtics kick off a five-game road trip with a battle against the Indiana Pacers.

Both teams will be looking to swell their respective win streaks to three. The Celtics are coming off victories over the Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks, while the Pacers earned road wins over the New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Pacers online:

When: Saturday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Boston

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports