Chargers Vs. Raiders Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 10 Game Online

The Los Angeles Chargers and the Oakland Raiders will meet Sunday in a matchup of two AFC West teams going in very different directions.

The Chargers (6-2) are playing excellent football and look like legitimate threats in the AFC. The Raiders, meanwhile are 1-7 and, quite honestly, a total dumpster-fire.

Can Oakland pull off an upset? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how and when to watch Chargers vs. Raiders:

When: Sunday, Nov. 11 at 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images