Chargers Vs. Raiders Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 10 Game Online

The Los Angeles Chargers and the Oakland Raiders will meet Sunday in a matchup of two AFC West teams going in very different directions.
The Chargers (6-2) are playing excellent football and look like legitimate threats in the AFC. The Raiders, meanwhile are 1-7 and, quite honestly, a total dumpster-fire.
Can Oakland pull off an upset? We’ll find out soon enough.
Here’s how and when to watch Chargers vs. Raiders:
When: Sunday, Nov. 11 at 4:05 p.m. ET
TV Channel: FOX
Live Stream: FuboTV
