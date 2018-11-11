Watch Browns Try (And Fail) To Complete Trick Play Against Falcons

The Philadelphia Eagles seemed to have inspired the Cleveland Browns.

During the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, the Browns decided to try their luck at having a receiver throw a pass to the quarterback.

Of course, the Eagles completed a similar play during Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots. Cleveland, however, didn’t have the same kind of luck.

Despite Baker Mayfield being 9-for-9 on the afternoon, the Browns decided it was a good idea to take the ball out of his hands. And let’s just say the result didn’t lead to anything good for Cleveland.

Take a look:

.@DamontaeKazee saw that pass coming like he had binoculars! pic.twitter.com/M3YQuNZgeA — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 11, 2018

Whoops.

It looked as if Mayfield got a late running start and Falcons defensive back Damantae Kazee was able to take the ball away from the Browns for his league-leading fifth interception this season.

