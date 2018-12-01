Chiefs Release Running Back Kareem Hunt After Disturbing Video Surfaces

The Kansas City Chiefs will move forward in their 2018 season without Kareem Hunt.

Hours after TMZ released a video of Hunt shoving and kicking a young woman in an incident back in February at a Clevland hotel, the Chiefs elected to release the second-year running back Friday night.

The NFL and the Chiefs had been aware of the incident, and Hunt himself addressed it back in August noting he “learned from it” and was “focused on football.” But in a statement announcing Hunt’s release, Kansas City claims the 23-year-old wasn’t honest with the organization in their discussions about the altercation.

Hunt had been put on the Commissioner’s List shortly before being released by the Chiefs. He’ll now be put on waivers, but it’s a near certainty Hunt will go through unclaimed.

A further punishment likely awaits Hunt as the NFL continues its investigation.

