Chiefs Vs. Rams Live Stream: Watch ‘Monday Night Football’ Game Online

Two of the NFL’s best teams will go head-to-head in Los Angeles on Monday.

The 9-1 Kansas City Chiefs will pay a visit to the Rams, also 9-1, in a clash of titans at the LA Memorial Coliseum. The game originally was scheduled to be played at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, but was moved to Los Angeles due to horrid field conditions.

Both teams have used their high-octane offense to roll over nearly every opponent they’ve faced this season, meaning a high-scoring affair almost certainly is on deck.

Here’s how and when to watch Chiefs vs. Rams:

Start Time: Monday, Nov. 19, at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images