College Football Odds: Boston College Slim Favorites Over Florida State

The Boston College Eagles hope to rebound from last weekend’s 27-7 loss to Clemson when they visit the desperate Florida State Seminoles on Saturday as narrow 1.5-point road favorites on the Week 12 college football odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.
Boston College’s loss to the Tigers as a 17.5-point home underdog ended a four-game straight-up win streak and dropped the team three positions to No. 20 on the College Football Playoff rankings ahead of Saturday afternoon’s game at Doak Campbell Stadium.
Sporting a 7-3 SU overall record, the Eagles are poised to have their best season since going 9-5 in 2008. Boston College has produced mixed results on the road, going 2-2 SU including a Week 4 outright loss in Purdue as a betting favorite. That’s good news for the Seminoles, who ride a four-game SU slide into their fourth straight clash with a nationally-ranked squad.
FSU has been simply outclassed while surrendering over 49 points per game in losses to the Tigers, North Carolina State and Notre Dame. Now sporting a 4-6 overall record, the Seminoles are desperate for wins to maintain bowl game eligibility. However, FSU’s current stretch of futility has benefited OVER bettors, with the OVER going 6-1 on the totals in its past seven games according to the OddsShark College Football Database.
The Seminoles suffered a lopsided 35-3 loss to Boston College as 5.5-point road chalk last year, ending a stretch of seven straight wins against the Eagles. However, the status of Anthony Brown for Saturday’s game remains uncertain after the Boston College quarterback was forced to leave last weekend’s loss to Clemson with an abdominal injury.
Elsewhere on the ACC Week 12 odds, the Tigers aim to improve to 11-0 SU as they host Duke as 28.5-point chalk Saturday night.
The No. 12 Syracuse Orange vie for a fifth straight victory as they take on the No. 3 Fighting Irish as 10.5-point underdogs and the Wolfpack visit Louisville as 16.5-point favorites. Wake Forest welcomes the Pittsburgh Panthers as 7-point underdogs, and Miami visits Virginia Tech as 5.5-point chalk, while Georgia Tech hosts the Virginia Cavaliers favored by 6.5 points.
Clemson has scored 49 or more points in three of its past four road dates but faces a Blue Devils team that has covered in its past two as a road underdog of 20 or more points. The Orange have averaged 43 points per game during their current tear, but the Irish are 8-1 SU in their last nine games against teams from the ACC.
Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports
