Colts’ Andrew Luck Nears One Of Tom Brady’s NFL Passing Records

Partisan NFL fans are targeting one perch, off of which Andrew Luck can knock Tom Brady.

The Indianapolis Colts quarterback is closing in on one of the New England Patriots legend’s records, namely the most consecutive games in the same season with at least three touchdown passes. Luck on extended his steak to eight games Sunday in the Colts’ win over the Dolphins, drawing level with former Colts great Peyton Manning (in 2008) and pulling just two TDs behind the GOAT (in 2007), according to ESPN Stats and Info.

The Colts will visit the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13 and the Houston Texans in Week 14. If Luck’s streak continues through those games, his chance to break Brady’s record will come Dec. 16 at Lucas Oil Stadium in the Colts’ Week 15 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

After missing the entire 2017 season due to shoulder surgery, Luck is the heavy favorite to win the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award. The coming weeks will determine whether he’ll add “record-setter” to his list of honors in 2018.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images