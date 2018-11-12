Ex-OSU Coach Zach Smith Accuses Texas Coach Of Cheating On His Wife

Zach Smith had another Twitter meltdown Sunday night.
The ex-Ohio State University wide receivers coach took to the social media platform to accuse Texas Longhorns head coach Tom Herman of cheating on his wife Michelle several times in a series of tweets.
Both Smith and Herman worked together at OSU from 2012-14 before Herman accepted the job at Texas.
Smith on Sunday did not hold back in his tweets, saying he witnessed the head coach’s infidelity and shared a screenshot of a conversation he had with Herman, saying he’s going to expose him.
You can read the tweets below. Some of them contain NSFW language.
Smith found himself in hot water over the summer when OSU opened an investigation regarding how the school’s athletic department handled domestic violence accusations his ex-wife, Courtney, made him against him in 2009. He was fired as a result of violating a protection order Courtney had against Smith.
Herman reportedly alerted college football reporter Brett McMurphy of the story, who broke the news of the alleged violence via his Facebook profile.
Smith’s tweets remained up as of Monday morning. And it doesn’t sound like he’s going to delete them anytime soon.
Both Herman and his wife had not replied to any of the tweets or addressed the accusations.
Who knows if Smith has any more dirt on Herman. But if he does, it’s probably a safe bet it will come to light on his Twitter account.
