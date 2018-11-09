Fantasy Football Week 10 Starts, Sits: Advice For Toughest Lineup Decisions

We’re on the back end of the fantasy football season, and the playoffs are right around the corner.
Hopefully, your team still is in contention for the postseason, which would make Week 10 a highly critical matchup. You likely have a firm grasp of your lineup at this point, but there always are a handful of tough decisions you’ll face on a week-to-week basis.
Here are NESN.com’s starts and sits for Week 10:
STARTS
Alex Smith, QB, Washington Redskins
Smith isn’t the most exciting option at quarterback, but he’s due for a big performance in Week 10. The Buccaneers have allowed the sixth-most passing yards this season and given up 28 points or more in six of their eight games. The Redskins also are coming off a blowout loss to the Atlanta Falcons and will be motivated to maintain the top spot in the NFC East standings.
Dion Lewis, RB, Tennessee Titans
Lewis likely will have a little extra juice Sunday afternoon when he goes up against his former team. The New England Patriots feature a “bend-but-don’t-break” defense, which should result in Lewis seeing a fair amount of chunk-yardage plays. Derrick Henry continues to be a disappointment for the Titans, so you can expect Lewis to receive the majority of touches out of the backfield.
Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals
Fitzgerald’s days of being a top-flight fantasy wideout are behind him, but the 15-year veteran should be in store for a big showing in Week 10. The Kansas City Chiefs’ defense is one of the most porous in the NFL, leading the league in pass yards allowed. Not to mention, Fitzgerald has caught a touchdown pass in each of his last two games, including Arizona’s most recent tilt against the San Francisco 49ers in which he corraled eight catches for 102 yards.
Benjamin Watson, TE, New Orleans Saints
The Saints just added another weapon to their high-flying offense, but don’t let that stop you from giving Watson a look. The veteran tight end is getting into a groove with quarterback Drew Brees, catching two touchdown passes in New Orleans’ last three games. Sunday also presents a favorable challenge for Watson, as the Cincinnati Bengals have allowed the second-most yards to tight ends this season.
SITS
Andrew Luck, QB, Indianapolis Colts
Luck has been one of the better fantasy options at quarterback this season, but a dud could be on the horizon for the Colts signal-caller in Week 10. The Jaguars’ defense has looked like a shell of itself the past few weeks, but a bye week likely will serve Jacksonville well as it looks to get back to its winning ways.
Kerryon Johnson, RB, Detroit Lions
Johnson quickly vaulted himself to the top of the Lions’ running back depth chart and should continue to see a healthy amount of touches, especially now that Golden Tate has left town. But the Chicago Bears boast arguably the most ferocious front seven in the league, allowing the third-fewest rushing yards. Johnson is a capable pass-catcher out of the backfield, but a matchup against the stingy Bears could be too tall of a task for the rookie.
Golden Tate, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
There are a handful of factors suggesting a quiet afternoon for Tate on Sunday. The former Lion is suiting up in his first game for the Eagles, who already have a solid collection of weapons for quarterback Carson Wentz. The Dallas Cowboys also have been strong against the pass this season, allowing the third-fewest passing yards.
Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots
It appears Gronkowski will return to action after missing the last two games with injuries, but it still might be best to keep the Patriots star on the bench. The Titans have thrived against tight ends this season, as they’re one of two teams that still have yet to allow a touchdown to a player at the position. As for Gronk himself, he only has one touchdown on the campaign and just two five-plus catch performances.
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports
