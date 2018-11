The Boston Bruins bounced back in the desert, defeating the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 at Gila River Arena on Saturday night.

NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava brings you the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts of the game detailing the performances of Jake DeBrusk and Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson, who scored his first career NHL goal.

Thumbnail photo via Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports