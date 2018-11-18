NFL Rumors: Packers’ Mike McCarthy ‘On Hot Seat’ Amid Disappointing Start

Mike McCarthy’s days with the Green Bay Packers might be numbered.

The Packers head coach is “on the hot seat” following his team’s loss Thursday night to the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. Green Bay sits a disappointing 4-5-1 through 10 games, good for third in the NFC North.

Rapoport also reported that New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles’ job similarly is in jeopardy.

From @NFLGameDay: #Packers coach Mike McCarthy is on the hot seat after Thursday night and so is #Jets coach Todd Bowles, who has an uphill battle to return. pic.twitter.com/cCBLBP07bY — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 18, 2018

McCarthy took over as head coach of the Packers in 2006 and has led the team to a 125-74-2 record over that time frame. He also led Green Bay to a Super Bowl XLV victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2010.

Generally regarded as one of the best head coaches in the NFL, McCarthy has faced criticism in recent years as his offense has looked dated and ineffective compared to those of other NFL teams. Fair or not, fans and media have blamed McCarthy and his offense for restricting Aaron Rodgers, considered by many to be the best quarterback in the league.

McCarthy, 59, previously served as an offensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints and the San Francisco 49ers.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images