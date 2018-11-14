Gordon Hayward Floats Theory On Why Celtics Are Struggling To Find Chemistry

The Boston Celtics have stumbled out of the gate, no two ways about it.

Saddled with lofty expectations for the season, the C’s have been incredibly mediocre through 13 games, posting a meager 7-6 record entering Wednesday’s tilt with the Chicago Bulls.

With all the star power the Celtics have, especially on their first unit, they’re struggling massively to find chemistry. While there are plenty of mouths to feed and it’s little surprise it is taking them time to find their form, Gordon Hayward posited an interesting theory on why he may be struggling to jell with his teammates.

Hayward suffered a brutal injury on opening night of last season that caused him to miss the rest of the campaign, and as such has been not only on a minutes restriction to start this season, but also trying to build chemistry with his teammates on the fly.

So what does Hayward think will help?

#Celtics Gordon Hayward said he hopes minute restriction is being lifted, said he thinks him playing odd chunks of time to stay at 25 is affecting teammates & how they play with him. — Scott Souza (@Scott_Souza) November 13, 2018

Of course, Hayward’s health is of chief concern, so it’s no surprise the C’s are keeping him on a restriction. And while there understandably is a sense of urgency on his end, the chemistry should come with time.

Still, it should at least be somewhat encouraging that Hayward feels healthy enough to openly discuss his desire to get the minutes cap lifted.

