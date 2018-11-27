High School Football Coach Freaks Out, Shoves Players After Ice Bath

There are hardos, and then there’s Ron Dreiling.
The St. Thomas Acquinas High School head football coach guided the Saints to their first Kansas state championship over the weekend. And during the final seconds of his team’s 49-28 victory over Wichita Northwest High School, Dreiling received an ice bath from his players — because, you know, that’s what’s supposed to happen.
Well, Dreiling did not appreciate the ice bath. In fact, he reacted by lashing out at those responsible, and even shoved one of his players.
Check this out:
Weird.
Here are some photos of the bizarre moment, courtesy of Wichita Eagle photojournalist Travis Heying:
So, what did Dreiling have to say for himself?
“No, not a fan of the ice bath,” Dreiling told the Eagle after the game. “No, nobody ever gives me ice baths. That was a bad deal.”
Get over yourself, coach.
Thumbnail photo via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP