Texans’ J.J. Watt Has Hilarious Reaction To NFL’s Tweet Depicting Him

The Houston Texans are on a roll, winning their eighth consecutive game Monday night in a 34-17 thumping of the Tennessee Titans.

Houston has a chance to make it nine in a row when they welcome the Cleveland Browns to NRG Stadium on Sunday. With the streak on the line, the NFL tweeted out a picture of Deshaun Watson, J.J. Watt and Jadeveon Clowney captioned, “Will the @HoustonTexans win their 8th straight game?”

Watt is holding an eight ball that says “yes,” and while the gesture favors the Texans in the Week 13 matchup, Watt didn’t seem too amused with how the tweet portrayed his likeness.

Wow you guys really got me lookin like a middle age bowler during Thursday night local leagues! 🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/xVghElWXMy — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 27, 2018

Hilarious.

Hey, at least the Texans are favored in the NFL’s eyes, right? Or maybe they’re predicting Watt’s has a future in bowling post-NFL.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images