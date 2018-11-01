Jayson Tatum Reveals Which Former NBA Star Inspired Him To Wear No. 0

Jayson Tatum has worn No. 0 ever since his high school days at Chaminade Prep. He wore it at Duke and he now sports it for the Boston Celtics.

And he has a much better reason for donning the unique digit than Shabazz Muhammad does.

The 20-year-old star might have modeled his game after Kobe Bryant, but he revealed Wednesday that he wears his jersey in honor a former NBA star who was one of the most dynamic scorers of the mid-2000s: Gilbert Arenas.

Why I wear 0!! https://t.co/G3Vb5yt7Ib — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) October 31, 2018

As you can see from the stats above, Agent Zero was a pure scorer. The Arizona product averaged 20.7 points per game on 42.1 percent shooting in his 12-year NBA career. During his prime with the Washington Wizards, Arenas was one of the league’s premier bucket getters, earning three All-Star selections and three All-NBA nods in the process.

Personally, we’re surprised the C’s forward isn’t sporting No. 24 in honor of the Black Mamba, but that probably wouldn’t go over too well at TD Garden.

