Julio Jones Becomes Fastest NFL Player To Reach 10,000 Receiving Yards

Julio Jones made history Sunday afternoon.

During the second quarter of the Atlanta Falcons game against the Cleveland Browns, quarterback Matt Ryan connected with Jones for a 30-yard reception.

.@JulioJones_11 becomes the fastest player in NFL history to reach 10k receiving yards… It took him 104 games! 👏👏👏 📺: FOX #InBrotherhood pic.twitter.com/yE7NVEYkub — NFL (@NFL) November 11, 2018

The catch marked his 10,000th receiving yard in 104 games, a new NFL record previously held by Calvin Johnson who reached the milestone in 115 games, while Terry Holt and Antonio Brown saw 10,000 yards in 116 games.

Jones was drafted by the Falcons as the sixth overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft and has been a rushing force for the team since.

The Falcons would go on to lose by a score of 28-16. Jones scored the only touchdown of the game for Atlanta as it dropped to 4-5.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images