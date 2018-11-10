Marcus Smart Bluntly Speaks Out Amid Celtics’ Slow Start To Season

High expectations surrounded the Celtics heading into the 2018-19 NBA season, but Boston hasn’t even come close to meeting them yet.

The Celtics currently sit at 7-5 on the campaign and have lost three of their last four games, with the most recent coming against the Utah Jazz on Friday night at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

The greatest area of concern for Boston at the moment is the defense, which has allowed at least 102 points in each of the last six games. And after the loss to the Jazz, Marcus Smart didn’t shy away from speaking his mind about his team’s defensive effort of late.

Marcus Smart: “You gotta wanna guard. That’s what it comes down to.” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) November 10, 2018

Smart: “We’re letting guys that we know are going to do certain things do those things. That’s a slap across Brad’s face and this coaching staff who spends countless hours, countless days, preparing us and giving us the tools that we need to go out there and to cut that off.” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) November 10, 2018

It’s tough to argue with Smart’s sentiments. The Celtics’ defensive woes certainly aren’t due to a lack of capable personnel, as Boston returned the bulk of its roster from a season ago in which it was one of the best defensive teams in the NBA.

The C’s will try to get back on track Sunday night in the finale of its five-game road trip. But it will be no easy task, as the Portland Trail Blazers boast one of the most dynamic backcourts in Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports