Massachusetts High School Football: Scores For Every Thanksgiving Game

For high school football players, Thanksgiving is a little extra special.
Every year, teams take on (in most cases) a rival for the final game of the season, unless, of course, they are advancing to the Super Bowl.
The frigid Thanksgiving temperatures across Massachusetts threw a slight wrench into things this year, however, with some games getting pushed to Wednesday. However, both Wednesday and Thursday featured a pretty full slate of exciting contests.
Here are the results of each Mass. Thanksgiving game in alphabetical order by winner. Be sure to check back often, as results will be updated as soon as the games finish.
WEDNESDAY
Arlington 21, Arlington Catholic 20
Auburn 39, Holy Name 12
Bishop Feehan 23, Bishop Stang 9
Bishop Fenwich 60, St. Mary’s 0
Blackston-Millville/Hopedale 21, Sutton 0
Bourne 39, Wareham 0
Brighton 42, Chelsea 0
Bristol-Plymouth 20, Blue Hills 16
Cardinal Spellman 22, Archbishop Williams 21
Central Catholic 39, Lawrence 12
Dighton-Rehoboth 33, Seekonk 0
Doherty 47, Burncoat 14
Framingham 14, Natick 6
Frontier 53, Mohawk 12
Grafton 28, Millbury 0
Greater Lawrence 16, Whittier 0
Greater New Bedford 19, Diman 8
Leominster 36, Fitchburg 0
Lincoln-Sudbury 49, Newton South 14
Lowell Catholic 28, Greater Lowell 18
Lunenburg 52, Quabbin 14
Lynn Tech 24, KIPP Academy 6
Melrose 34, Wakefield 13
Methuen 26, Dracut 20
Milford 33, Maynard 0
Nashoba Valley Tech 18, Monty Tech 14
Nauset 26, Dennis-Yarmouth 20
North Andover 41, Andover 27
Northbridge 29, Uxbridge 6
Northeast 40, Essex Tech 6
Oakmont 56, Gardner 6
Old Rochester 35, Apponequet 7
Oxford 22, Bay Path 6
Smith Voc. 24, Franklin Tech 14
Somerville 23, Cambridge 19
St. Bernard’s 36, North Middelsex 15
St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 49, St. Peter-Marian 26
Tri-County 46, Old Colony 14
Wachusett 21, Shrewsbury 20
Ware 20, Quaboag 16
Wayland 48, Weston 8
Westborough 10, Algonquin 0
West Boylston 30, Assabet 18
Worcester North 44, Worcester South 14
Xaverian 14, St. John’s Prep 12
THURSDAY
Amesbury 8, Newburyport 0
Austin Prep 14, Shawsheen 8
Beverly 14, Salem 7
Boston Latin 20, Boston English 16
Braintree 35, Milton 21
Danvers 20, Gloucester 0
Dover-Sherborn 17, Medfield 0
East Boston 22, South Boston 6
Holliston 29, Westwood 0
Hopkinton 21, Ashland 6
Ipswich 36, Hamilton-Wenham 0
King Philip 23, Franklin 16
Lynn English 12, Lynn Classical 0
Mahar 28, Athol 0
Marblehead 30, Swampscott 14
Marlborough 43, Hudson 14
Middleboro 27, Carver/Sacred Heart 6
Needham 14, Wellesley 13
Pentucket 28, Triton 0
Plymouth North 27, Plymouth South 0
Rockland 33, East Bridgewater 6
South Shore Voc-Tech 40, Holbrook/Avon 0
St. John Paul II 12, Monomoy 6
Waltham 13, Malden Catholic 0
Westfield 27, Minnechaug 8
Weymouth 35, Walpole 14
Whitman-Hanson 16, Abington 0
