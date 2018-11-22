Massachusetts High School Football: Scores For Every Thanksgiving Game

For high school football players, Thanksgiving is a little extra special.

Every year, teams take on (in most cases) a rival for the final game of the season, unless, of course, they are advancing to the Super Bowl.

The frigid Thanksgiving temperatures across Massachusetts threw a slight wrench into things this year, however, with some games getting pushed to Wednesday. However, both Wednesday and Thursday featured a pretty full slate of exciting contests.

Here are the results of each Mass. Thanksgiving game in alphabetical order by winner. Be sure to check back often, as results will be updated as soon as the games finish.

WEDNESDAY

Arlington 21, Arlington Catholic 20

Auburn 39, Holy Name 12

Bishop Feehan 23, Bishop Stang 9

Bishop Fenwich 60, St. Mary’s 0

Blackston-Millville/Hopedale 21, Sutton 0

Bourne 39, Wareham 0

Brighton 42, Chelsea 0

Bristol-Plymouth 20, Blue Hills 16

Cardinal Spellman 22, Archbishop Williams 21

Central Catholic 39, Lawrence 12

Dighton-Rehoboth 33, Seekonk 0

Doherty 47, Burncoat 14

Framingham 14, Natick 6

Frontier 53, Mohawk 12

Grafton 28, Millbury 0

Greater Lawrence 16, Whittier 0

Greater New Bedford 19, Diman 8

Leominster 36, Fitchburg 0

Lincoln-Sudbury 49, Newton South 14

Lowell Catholic 28, Greater Lowell 18

Lunenburg 52, Quabbin 14

Lynn Tech 24, KIPP Academy 6

Melrose 34, Wakefield 13

Methuen 26, Dracut 20

Milford 33, Maynard 0

Nashoba Valley Tech 18, Monty Tech 14

Nauset 26, Dennis-Yarmouth 20

North Andover 41, Andover 27

Northbridge 29, Uxbridge 6

Northeast 40, Essex Tech 6

Oakmont 56, Gardner 6

Old Rochester 35, Apponequet 7

Oxford 22, Bay Path 6

Smith Voc. 24, Franklin Tech 14

Somerville 23, Cambridge 19

St. Bernard’s 36, North Middelsex 15

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 49, St. Peter-Marian 26

Tri-County 46, Old Colony 14

Wachusett 21, Shrewsbury 20

Ware 20, Quaboag 16

Wayland 48, Weston 8

Westborough 10, Algonquin 0

West Boylston 30, Assabet 18

Worcester North 44, Worcester South 14

Xaverian 14, St. John’s Prep 12

THURSDAY

Amesbury 8, Newburyport 0

Austin Prep 14, Shawsheen 8

Beverly 14, Salem 7

Boston Latin 20, Boston English 16

Braintree 35, Milton 21

Danvers 20, Gloucester 0

Dover-Sherborn 17, Medfield 0

East Boston 22, South Boston 6

Holliston 29, Westwood 0

Hopkinton 21, Ashland 6

Ipswich 36, Hamilton-Wenham 0

King Philip 23, Franklin 16

Lynn English 12, Lynn Classical 0

Mahar 28, Athol 0

Marblehead 30, Swampscott 14

Marlborough 43, Hudson 14

Middleboro 27, Carver/Sacred Heart 6

Needham 14, Wellesley 13

Pentucket 28, Triton 0

Plymouth North 27, Plymouth South 0

Rockland 33, East Bridgewater 6

South Shore Voc-Tech 40, Holbrook/Avon 0

St. John Paul II 12, Monomoy 6

Waltham 13, Malden Catholic 0

Westfield 27, Minnechaug 8

Weymouth 35, Walpole 14

Whitman-Hanson 16, Abington 0

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images