Mystery Patriot Revealed: New England Signs Free-Agent Wide Receiver

We now know the identity of the mystery wide receiver wearing No. 17 at New England Patriots practice Friday.

The Patriots signed wide receiver Damoun Patterson to their practice squad Friday. Patterson, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound rookie out of Youngstown State, spent training camp and preseason with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He caught nine passes for 112 yards with a touchdown and received one carry for 13 yards.

Patterson was most recently on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ practice squad. He was released Tuesday.

Patterson ran a 4.50-second 40-yard dash with a 1.52-second 10-yard split at his pro day in March with a 32.5-inch vertical leap, 10-foot, 5-inch broad jump, 4.51-second short shuttle and 7.14-second 3-cone drill.

He caught 32 passes for 555 yards with four touchdowns at Youngstown State in 2017. He transferred to Youngstown from Utah State.

The Patriots released running back Josh Ferguson to make room for Patterson. Ferguson signed with the Patriots on Thursday.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images