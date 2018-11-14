NBA Rumors: Celtics Not Interested In Signing Carmelo Anthony

Boston almost certainly won’t stage Carmelo Anthony’s next basketball adventure.

The Boston Celtics aren’t interested in signing the Houston Rockets forward but nevertheless are monitoring his uncertain situation with the Western Conference power, The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn reported Tuesday, citing an NBA source. Anthony’s tenure in Houston reportedly will end soon, as the Rockets are seriously considering waving him after just 10 games.

Rumors have recently claimed the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers will pursue Anthony, and his representatives are gathering information about his options.

Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge considered signing Anthony in previous seasons, but his hefty salary and demands over playing time were stopping points, according to Washburn. However, Anthony accepted a reduced role in Houston and a one-year contract worth $2.3 million (the veteran minimum). It’s unknown whether he’d play under similar conditions elsewhere.

The Celtics would need to open a roster spot in order to add Anthony or anyone else, as they currently have the maximum 15 players on their active squad.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images