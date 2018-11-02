NBA Rumors: Has Magic Johnson Lost Patience With Luke Walton As Lakers Coach?

Is Luke Walton running out of time or was Magic Johnson just having a bad day Tuesday?

The Los Angeles Lakers head coach received a tongue-lashing from the Lakers legend-turned-team president over the team’s slow start to the season, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin reported Friday, citing NBA sources. Johnson’s reported berating of Walton indicates to many within the Lakers organization the third-year head coach is under more pressure to deliver instant success than previous public statements suggested.

Since his February 2017 hiring, Johnson has developed a reputation for a volatile management style, particularly when dealing with Walton and his staff, according to Wojnarowski and McMenamin. However, the tone of Tuesday’s meeting with Walton reportedly was news within the Lakers organization, including owner Jeanie Buss.

It’s worth noting former general manager Mitch Kupchak hired Walton a few months before Johnson and current GM Rob Pelinka arrived as Lakers bosses.

The Lakers improved their record to 3-5 on Wednesday by beating the Dallas Mavericks. Nevertheless, Johnson still expects better from a team that added the likes of LeBron James, Lance Stephenson, Rajon Rondo, JaVale McGee to a roster that already included a talented core of youngsters and isn’t shy about letting Walton or anyone else within earshot know about it.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images