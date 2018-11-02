NFL Odds: Patriots Tabbed As Home Favorites In Showdown Vs. Packers

The New England Patriots will face Aaron Rodgers for the first time ever on home turf when they host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night as 5.5-point favorites on the NFL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

New England has posted straight-up victories in each of its past five outings to reclaim top spot in the AFC East standings and has also recorded wins in two of its last three dates with Green Bay going into Sunday night’s Packers vs. Patriots betting matchup at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots have lit up opponents during their current surge, claiming victory by double-digit margins on three occasions, including last week’s 25-6 rout of Buffalo as 13.5-point chalk. Tom Brady was held out of the end zone for the first time this season in the win over the Bills, but he has tossed 10 touchdown passes over the past five games, and 16 total on the season.

The Packers have endured a tougher time this season. Green Bay currently sits outside the playoff picture after posting just two SU wins over its past five contests, capped by a 29-27 loss to the undefeated Los Angeles Rams as 7.5-point road underdogs. Green Bay also is winless SU on the road this season, including a 31-17 loss in Washington as 2.5-point chalk.

As well, Green Bay has failed to record consecutive SU wins since last December, according to the OddsShark NFL Database . But despite the Packers’ shaky record so far this season, Rodgers has continued to shine.

The two-time NFL MVP remains among the league leaders in passing yards, throwing for 326 yards per game, including consecutive October outings with at least 425 yards. Rodgers has also connected on six scoring passes over the past three weeks, setting the stage for a gunslinger duel with Brady, and pushing the point total in Sunday night’s matchup to 56.5.

Rodgers was sidelined by a concussion in the Packers’ last visit to Gillette Stadium, a 31-27 Patriots’ victory as 14.5-point chalk in December 2010. However, the 34-year-old threw a pair of touchdown passes in the Packers’ 26-21 win over New England in November 2014 at Lambeau Field.

Sunday night marks Brady’s fifth all-time meeting with Green Bay. The Patriots have gone 2-2 SU in their past four against Green Bay with Brady under center, including a 1-1 mark on home turf. Brady threw for nine total scores in those outings, but the point total topped 50 in just one of those matchups.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images