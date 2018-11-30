Patrick Corbin To Yankees? Brother’s Wedding Gesture Fuels Speculation

Did Patrick Corbin’s brother just let the cat out of the bag?

Corbin is a free agent this offseason after a fantastic 2018 campaign with the Arizona Diamondbacks. There figures to be plenty of interest in the talented left-hander, who’s arguably the best pitcher available on the open market, and the New York Yankees are right in the thick of the discussion.

The Yankees, of course, have deep pockets, and they could use help in their rotation, even after acquiring James Paxton from the Seattle Mariners last week. Corbin just so happens to be a New York native, too, so it makes a ton of sense for the Bronx Bombers to pursue the two-time All-Star.

Likewise, it would make sense for Corbin to seriously consider donning pinstripes. For one, his family seems to be rooting for that scenario, as evidenced by his brother’s recent best man speech.

Here’s more from The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal:

From someone who attended Patrick Corbin’s recent wedding: “His younger brother gave a best-man speech and at the end took out a Yankees hat and put it on, which elicited a great applause, and said they all hoped that he and Jen would be moving closer to home.” — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 30, 2018

Should we read into this at all? Maybe not. It’s hard to imagine Corbin turning down a competitive offer from New York, though, especially since he’s admitted in the past that he grew up a Yankees fan and would welcome the opportunity to pitch for his hometown team.

Corbin, 29, finished fifth in National League Cy Young Award voting this season after going 11-7 with a 3.15 ERA, a 1.05 WHIP and 246 strikeouts over 200 innings (11.1 K/9).

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images