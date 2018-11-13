Patrick Mahomes’ Girlfriend’s Stepfather Died After Collapsing At Chiefs Game

Patrick Mahomes and his family experienced triumph and tragedy Sunday.

Brittany Matthews, the girlfriend of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, announced Monday on Instagram her stepfather, Paul Massey, died following a medical incident, which took place the previous day at Arrowhead Stadium during the Chiefs’ Week 10 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Massey was attending the game with Mahomes father when he suffered a medical emergency that ultimately proved to be fatal, according to The Mail’s Snejana Ferberov.

“Today is a day I will never forget!” Matthews wrote. “Directly after this picture I sprinted to the front entrance to see my step dad passed out! He did not come back from this and he was called to heaven today! ‘I KNOW 100% he is so happy up there with his kids looking down on us cheering loud that his chiefs won today! Thank you everyone for the prayers and sweet text! We will miss you Paul So So So Much! I will take care of mom for you!”

Mahomes completed 21 of 28 passes for 249 yards with two touchdowns in the Chiefs’ 26-14 win over the Cardinals. He didn’t conduct his postgame press conference afterward.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid addressed the family tragedy Monday at a press conference.

“We’re sorry to hear about what took place yesterday,” he said, per ESPN’s Adam Teicher. “Our prayers and blessings are with the family. I’ve talked to Patrick and they’re doing well for the circumstance that took place.”

Reid expects Mahomes, the front-runner for the NFL MVP award, to play Monday in Mexico City in the Chiefs’ highly anticipated Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

