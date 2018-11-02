Patriots Injuries: Shaq Mason Ruled Out Vs. Packers; Three Wideouts Questionable

The New England Patriots will be without their starting right guard for Sunday night’s matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

Shaq Mason officially was ruled out Friday after missing all three practices this week with a calf injury. Backup Ted Karras is expected to start in his place against a Packers team that boasts one of the NFL’s best defensive line duos in Mike Daniels and Kenny Clark.

Mason, who signed a five-year, $50 million contract extension in August, is arguably the Patriots’ best offensive lineman. The 25-year-old Georgia Tech product had started every game since Week 2 of the 2016 season.

Karras, a 2016 sixth-round draft pick, has started just three games in his NFL career (one at right guard, two at center) but has played well in spot duty.

O-line reserve Brian Schwenke also was ruled out with a foot injury. He did not practice this week and was seen wearing a walking boot Friday.

The Patriots listed 13 players as questionable for Sunday’s game: wide receiver Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon and Cordarrelle Patterson, tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Jacob Hollister, running back Sony Michel, offensive tackles Trent Brown and Marcus Cannon, linebackers Dont’a Hightower and Nicholas Grigsby, defensive ends John Simon and Geneo Grissom and long snapper Joe Cardona.

Patterson was added to the injury report Friday. He’s dealing with a neck injury. Punter Ryan Allen was removed after being limited earlier in the week with an ankle injury.

Here is the full injury report:

OUT

G Shaq Mason – Calf (did not practice Friday)

OL Brian Schwenke – Foot (DNP) QUESTIONABLE

OT Trent Brown – Ankle (limited participant)

OT Marcus Cannon – Concussion (LP)

LS Joe Cardona – Shoulder (LP)

WR Julian Edelman – Ankle (LP)

WR Josh Gordon – Hamstring (LP)

LB Nicholas Grigsby – Illness (DNP)

DE Geneo Grissom – Ankle (LP)

TE Rob Gronkowski – Ankle / Back (LP)

LB Dont’a Hightower – Knee (LP)

TE Jacob Hollister – Hamstring (LP)

RB Sony Michel – Knee (LP)

WR Cordarrelle Patterson – Neck (LP)

DE John Simon – Shoulder (LP)

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images