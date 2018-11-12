Patriots Uncharacteristically Bad In All Three Phases In Loss To Titans

Sunday was a day to forget for the New England Patriots.
The Pats were dusted by the Tennessee Titans, 34-10, in Week 10 action, and will head into the bye week with a bitter taste in their mouth.
There was no particular area of the game where the Patriots excelled, something that is exceedingly rare.
Ex-Patriot and current NESN analyst Matt Chatham made that a point of emphasis as he broke down the loss. To hear what Chatham had to say, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP