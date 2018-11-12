Patriots Uncharacteristically Bad In All Three Phases In Loss To Titans

Sunday was a day to forget for the New England Patriots.

The Pats were dusted by the Tennessee Titans, 34-10, in Week 10 action, and will head into the bye week with a bitter taste in their mouth.

There was no particular area of the game where the Patriots excelled, something that is exceedingly rare.

Ex-Patriot and current NESN analyst Matt Chatham made that a point of emphasis as he broke down the loss. To hear what Chatham had to say, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.